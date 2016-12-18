11:57 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Thoughts on 2016 and a look at 2017

It is almost Christmas. Another year has gone by in Zimbabwe and we again look back on a year that has been full of changes with no change at all in the way we live or our Country is governed. The only relief is that we have had a short spell of rain which has brought relief to many parts of the country but still shows disturbing signs that climate change is no longer a projection but a daily reality.