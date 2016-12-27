9:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Thirty-five Hwange elephants flew from Victoria Falls to China on a “Flight to Hell”

Under cover of darkness on the night before Christmas Eve, 35 young elephants, some believed to be as young as 3 years old, were transported from Hwange to Victoria Falls airport for a flight to China. But it wasn’t to be the secret mission shrouded in tight security that Zimbabwean officials had hoped for. This ‘Flight to Hell’ was soon all over social media, while Zimbabweans slept.