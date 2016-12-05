5.12.2016 8:26
by Veritas

Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 5th to 8th December

The committee meetings listed below, to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

parliament3The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Monday 5th December at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

The committee will also be meeting in the afternoon

Monday 5th December at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from CMED

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Thursday 8th December at 9 am

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture

Oral evidence from  ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League on the challenges and achievements in Zimbabwean Football

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Khanye

Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Thursday 8th December at 9.30 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from  the Zimbabwe Youth Council on its mandate and operations

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena

Clerk: Miss Zenda

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied

