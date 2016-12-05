Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 5th to 8th December

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
Monday 5th December at 9.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
The committee will also be meeting in the afternoon
Monday 5th December at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from CMED
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Thursday 8th December at 9 am
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
Oral evidence from ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League on the challenges and achievements in Zimbabwean Football
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Khanye
Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Thursday 8th December at 9.30 am
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Youth Council on its mandate and operations
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena
Clerk: Miss Zenda
