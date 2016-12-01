5:26 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Just What is a Bond Note

Money is quite simply just a “medium of exchange”. It has no inherent value on its own. Down through the ages people have issued and adopted various forms of money – from rock carved in specific shapes to sea shells and pieces of various metals with symbols and more recently printed money on paper. But in fact the definition of money must go far beyond the above description in an electronic age. It can also take the form of an electronic transfer between individuals or companies, it can be stored in records on paper and it can be converted into various legal forms with a specific value and terms attached to it and which will determine its real market value.