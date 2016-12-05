8:29 by Eddie Cross Have your say: How do we get out of this hole?

I cannot believe it’s the end of the year – where did 2016 go? One thing I know for certain and that is if nothing changes here, we are in a hole so deep it is beginning to feel as if there is no way out. By my calculations the Government in Zimbabwe has now converted all surplus cash in the formal sector of the economy into some form of State debt – treasury bills, an overdraft at the Reserve Bank and a programme to expropriate the hard currency earnings of our exporters at $200 million a month.