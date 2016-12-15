10:00 by Ben Paradza Have your say: Grand Coalition — Is MDC-T serious about it?

Three years ago, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE) was established as a global political movement, with the single purpose of forming a united opposition in Zimbabwe. Just at a time when we thought all was going well and the future was looking better for Zimbabwe politics, our so called “big brother” MDC-T has spent two days in Bulawayo debating how and who not to unite with in a united opposition.