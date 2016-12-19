Disgraceful Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/18/zimbabwe-president-robert-mugabe-92-to-stand-in-next-election#img-1.
All too little had been achieved at home while he had been away, he noted sadly. There had been too many juvenile squabbles in Zanu PF and silly protests from dissidents despite the hundreds of top of the range cars provided. And more cars were still to come.
Of course, he said, he would like to retire and milk his cows. But the sad truth was that everyone else in Zimbabwe was either deluded or naughty. ‘So we just have to soldier on to ensure continued prosperity and economic growth in line with ZimAsset.’
The alternative was too awful to imagine: neo-liberalism and its British and American apostles would pounce with their illegal regime change agenda. The result would be mass unemployment. Indeed, half of government workers would be made redundant. Farmers might even have to produce drought-resistant crops, genetically modified to exterminate indigenous people, as they had already done in the US and the UK.
Zanu PF agreed with the President and confirmed support for his sacrificial offer to stand for re-election in 2018. The party is fortunate because he will still be just under 100 when that presidential term ends so he will be able to stand again.
The Vigil wishes our families in Zimbabwe a patient Christmas. Those who are civil servants can look forward to getting their December salaries next month and join the queues at banks for bondage notes. The MDC T MP Eddie Cross says the Reserve Bank is reported to have billions of dollars of this monopoly money. The US dollar is trading at about an average premium now of 20 per cent, he says |(see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/836-thoughts-on-2016-and-a-look-at-2017).
Other points
- We mentioned last week that we were collecting money for Ishmael Kauzani after he was savagely attacked for his activism. Our ROHR colleagues in Zimbabwe have sent us the following message: ‘ROHR International today visited our comrade, one of the founding members of the ROHR Zimbabwe Chapter, Comrade Ishmael Kauzani, who has been victimised and tortured by human rights abusers. Comrade Kauzani is recovering well at his home. We say thank you to ROHR UK for the support. May God richly bless you.’ For photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/90023465@N03/albums/72157676361594641.
- A Zimbabwean publisher has accepted a proposed book about the Vigil and it is expected to be available within a few months. The book is based on the Vigil diaries, reflecting how developments in Zimbabwe over the past 15 years have been seen by the diaspora in the UK. Part of the reason for producing the book is to set the record straight about the Vigil, which regularly comes under attack from elements seeking to exploit Zimbabwean asylum seekers for their own purposes. We would welcome expressions of interest in the venture as the size of the print run is still to be decided. The book will cost £10. If you are likely to want a copy please inform co-ordinator@zimvigil.co.uk.
Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Sibongile Brungikire, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Phillip Mahlahla, Rosemary Maponga, Roseline Mukucha, Esther Munyira, Tracy Mupeti, Nontokozo Ncube, Chipo Parirenyatwa, Tawanda Rusape, Maxmus Savanhu, Ephraim Tapa and Fadzai Tembo.
The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO Zimbabwean HR Charity. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
