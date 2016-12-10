CIZC statement on international human rights day

The International Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 and commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.
This year, the day is being commemorated under the theme; “Stand for Someone’s Rights Today”.
As the world commemorates this important day, CIZC notes with concern the high levels of human rights violations in Zimbabwe.
In 2016, State brutality against innocent and unarmed civilians as well as civic society and opposition activists has been rife and CIZC is deeply concerned over the continued violation of citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the country’s constitution.
The year 2016 has seen a series of abductions, torture, arbitrary arrests and other forms of victimization of civic society and opposition activists who were merely demanding that the Zimbabwean government fulfills its obligation to revive the economy and improve people’s livelihoods.
Our major concern stems from the fact that the Zimbabwean government has chosen to be brutal against unarmed civilians reeling from the effects of a failed economy and with the Zimbabwean economy continuing on a free fall, CIZC fears an upsurge of rights violations in Zimbabwe.
What is more fearful is the fact that Zimbabwe is headed for elections in 2018 and the ruling party, Zanu (PF) has already sent warning shots that they will unleash the army on civilians to protect their stay in power.
Events on the ground as well as sentiments coming from senior Zanu (PF) officials have shown that Zimbabwe is headed for yet another bloody election as happened during the 2008 polls when over 200 opposition supporters lost their lives at the hands of Zanu (PF) militia, the army as well as war veterans who were seeking to safeguard President Robert Mugabe’s stay in political office at all costs.
As CIZC, we are concerned that the Zimbabwean government has failed to respect the inalienable right to life.
CIZC calls for regional, continental as well as international intervention in resolving the Zimbabwean crisis to avoid loss of lives as well as victimization of civilians by the State.
CIZC notes with concern that the Zimbabwean government’s failure to revive the economy has come with negative implications on citizens’ socio-economic rights.
As such, basic human rights such as the right to water, education and health remain a preserve for the political elites and a pipe dream for the majority of Zimbabweans.
As a coordinating platform for civic society organizations, CIZC will push for the respect of political rights as well as ensuring that socio-economic rights are enjoyed by the Zimbabwean citizenry.