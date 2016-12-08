8:49 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Budget in 2017 – Mission Impossible

The Minister of Finance has an impossible task on Thursday this week when he brings his proposed budget for 2017 to the House of Assembly for debate and approval. To achieve fiscal and monetary stability and to get the economy back on its feet after four years of decline will need an exercise that would do Houdini credit. I am afraid that it will be beyond his abilities.