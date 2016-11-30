New board for doctors for human rights

The new board comprises of the following; Dr Brighton Chizhande (Chairperson), Dr Fungisai Mazhandu (Vice-Chairperson, Dr Evans Masitara (Secretary), Dr Norman Matara (Treasurer), Dr Antoinette Danha, Dr Fortune Nyamande, Dr Ratidzo Mugumbate, Mr Alec Muchadehama (legal advisor), Sikhululiwe Ngwenya and Nicholas Wazadza. The new board is youthful, energic and vibrant.
Dr Chizhande takes over from Dr Rutendo Bonde who served the ZADHR board with distinction.
It is our conviction as ZADHR that the new board will further entrench the values and pursue the mandate of the organization to ensure that the health and human rights of Zimbabweans are promoted, protected and defended. We have no doubt that the esteemed new board of these outstanding individuals will bring new ideas for the growth of the organisation during their tenure.
As we welcome the new board and wish them the best as they work to continue serving the medical fraternity and the Zimbabwean citizens as a whole, we also take this opportunity thank Dr Bonde and her team and wish them the best in their endeavors.