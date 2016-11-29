5:39 by Ben Freeth Have your say: Is Land Nationalisation in Zimbabwe a form of slavery?

Harare - Last week I went back to the grave of my father-in-law, Mike Campbell, on De Rus farm in Chegutu, 100 km south of Harare. I snuck onto the farm, which was taken over last year, on foot. It was eerie walking down the towering avenue of jacarandas planted by my friend’s great grandfather. They were bare without a single flower, nor even any leaves. Normally there would have been a haze of cooling blue in the high canopy but there wasn’t even one pool of blue flowers in the driveway.