10:47 by Moses Chamboko Have your say: Jonathan Moyo is a tiny drop in an ocean of corruption

A stubborn fact that many Zimbabweans conveniently forget when we reflect on corruption in our country is that President Mugabe and his administration have no history of sacrificing loyal or useful lieutenants for corruption. In shame, Morris Nyagumbo carelessly took his own life in the late 80s following the Willowgate Scandal which the Sandura Commission competently exposed. Nyagumbo was not sacrificed. In fact, his partner in crime, Fredrick Shava was promoted.