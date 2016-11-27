12:09 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The greatest hindrance to fighting corruption in Africa

Corruption in any society or State can take many forms. It can be petty and minor and it can be massive and State wide in its implications. It can be simple and crude in nature or highly sophisticated. It finds partners very easily and can operate at will across borders and in between Continents. It is often linked to criminal networks and because of its very nature it is very difficult to uncover and prosecute.