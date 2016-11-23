Clipboard Extra: What’s on in Harare

Tuesday November 22 – The Doc Club presents I’m Your Man. A movie to commemorate Leonard Cohen, the famous poet and songwriter who passed away on November 7. This documentary looks at his rise to fame, career and exit from the music industry. It includes performances by U2, Rufus Wainwright and Nick Cave in tribute to Leonard Cohen. Tristan’s Bar, Aintree Road. Please remember to book your meal ($10) if you are going to eat by calling Sandy on 0733 411 426 or Tristan on 0737 331 042. 6.30pm
Friday November 25 – Get Into the Christmas Spirit FUNraiser. From 5.30pm. For under-12s: $5 gives you two open-air movies – The Polar Express (6pm) and Zootropolis (7.30pm) plus a drink and dinner and a Christmas prezzie, as well as a chance to meet Father Christmas. For over-18s: $15 gets you a pig and beef on the spit dinner plus 10 ‘exotic’ beverage tasters and entertainment.
Pre-purchase tickets at the Cashier’s Office, St George’s College and you’re entitled to 10 free ‘exotic’ beverage tasters. This FUNraiser hosted by St George’s College Alumni and Marketing Departments. Enquiries to alumni@stgeorges.co.zw
Friday November 25 – Mande Snyman live at Casa Mia. Dinner and music through the evening at this popular Italian-themed restaurant. Call to book a table: (04) 332044 or 0732 272642
Friday December 2 – Ovation and FaBFusion live at the St Elizabeth Of Hungary Church fundraising dinner dance. Alexandra Sports Club, corner Prince Edward St and Josiah Tongogara Avenue. 6pm until late. Ovation & FaB Fusion band play throughout the evening. Prizes to be won and lots of competitions. Tickets $25 per person. RSVP/tickets call 0772 403840 or 0772 869771.
Thursday December 8 to Saturday December 10 – Amadeus Rocks. A Barnyard Theatres show brought to Harare by Sound Event Management as a treat for the festive season. Only three shows – 7pm each evening. Where classical and rock music collide.
Tickets $20, available from the Sound Event Management box office in PaSangano Building, Avondale. Call 0772 238715.
Friday December 9 and Wednesday December 14 – The Impro Show. At two new venues for the latest outings of this popular show: Spice Trader and Willowmead Junction. The Impro Show returns to edible places! In an eatery near you, some more madcap, improvised, comedy madness. Friday December 9 – The Spice Trader in Chisipite, $25 for a meal and a show at 7 for 7.30pm. Call 0772 308953 or 0772 401434 to book. Wednesday December 14 – Bell’s Coffee Shop, Willowmead Junction, Rolf Valley, $8 cover charge at 6.30 for 7pm. Call 077 7884859 or (04) 850294 to book.Entertainment