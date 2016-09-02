8:41 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Essay on History of Zimbabwe Currency

The next time you find yourself in the unenviable position discussing geopolitics and world finances, you may want to mention Zimbabwe and how its currency was at one point more powerful than the US dollar. This bold statement will undoubtedly silence the crowd for a moment, and may even register some remarks about you being a liar, but it is an absolute truth. In 1980, the African nation of Zimbabwe gained Independence from Britain and reveled in a fairly healthy economy. And yes, the Zimbabwean Dollar was indeed stronger than the American Dollar at this point in time, for several years actually. Then the decline began.