6:32 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR rescues retrenchees persecuted for protesting over non-payment of terminal benefits and pensions

ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Wednesday 31 May 2017 set free seven former employees of the state-run bus company, the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), after they were arrested and charged with criminal trespass for staging a protest in Bulawayo demanding payment of their outstanding terminal benefits and pensions.