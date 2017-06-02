6:55 by Moses Chamboko Have your say: Sale of Barclays exposes indigenisation hypocrisy – ZUNDE

The imminent acquisition of Barclays Bank Zimbabwe by a Malawian bank, First Merchant Bank as widely reported is both curious and depressing. Curious in that indigenisation has been a political mantra for many years, especially since the year 2000 yet there was no attempt to acquire this valuable asset. Depressing in that Barclays just like Standard Chartered Bank, for many years, were the epitome of banking in Rhodesia and later Zimbabwe.