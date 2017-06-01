6:45 by ZPP Have your say: Mugabe implored to make clear public pronouncements against political violence

President Robert Mugabe and leader of the ruling Zanu PF party kicks off his ‘Meet the youth’ rallies in Marondera on Friday 2, June. The rally is seen as a launch of campaigns for the 2018 elections. It comes at a time when there are power contestations that have degenerated into politically motivated violence, the most recent case being the physical confrontations involving youths and war veterans in Bulawayo a week ago.