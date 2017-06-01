Mugabe implored to make clear public pronouncements against political violence

The Zimbabwe Peace Project is appealing to the President as leader of the ruling party to set the tone of the forthcoming elections. ZPP is convinced that leaders of political parties hold the key to whether the elections are laden with violence or not. In the past the President has condemned political violence and he has also spoken against conflict that is tearing his party apart. At the burial of former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku he urged his supporters to practice political tolerance. As head of state, President Mugabe has an extra burden of preaching peace and tolerance particularly with the view that these rallies will receive coverage from the sole national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The image of Zimbabwe has been tainted by previous electoral violence so a message of peace will set the tone for peaceful credible 2018 elections.
The audience of these rallies is young people who have been responsible for most of the electoral violence this country has witnessed. The rallies will provide the President the platform to condemn the involvement of young people in acts of political violence. In the true spirit of tolerance and creating a conducive environment for polls ZPP also believes a toning down of hate language has the potential of eliminating some triggers for political violence. The constitution provides for the right to freedom of assembly and association and it is ZPP’s hope that citizens will not be forced to attend and in some instances will not be made to abandon their livelihood activities to attend these rallies.
ZPP is worried that tensions in political parties and between political parties may spill into the 2018 elections and therefore appeals to the head of state and government to use the impending 10 rallies as a platform to preach peace and reign in violent party supporters. We have already seen intra-party violence within the ruling party spiraling out of control and resulting in the stabbing of an opposition party supporter, Ashley Mdutshwa in Chiwundura constituency last week. The ZPP is of the view that President Mugabe is an integral player in the fight against political violence.
ZPP is a Non Governmental Organization that was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. ZPP has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.
