7:00 by ZimPAS American university choir concludes Zim tour

Harare: A United States based college musical ensemble, Gonzaga University Chamber Chorus, concluded a two week visit to Zambia and Zimbabwe on Tuesday. The 28 member ensemble comprised of students studying in various academic and professional fields held seminars and workshops with high schools, colleges and prominent choral groups in the two southern African countries. They concluded the visit with a brilliant joint performance with the seasoned Chitungwiza Harmony Singers at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening.