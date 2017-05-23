ZPP condemns intra-party violence

Intra-party violence is alleged to have marred a provincial coordinating committee meeting called by Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko. Supporters of the ruling party are reported to have differed on what should be the fate of political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere. The result were violent skirmishes where district youth chairperson, Magura Charumbira was reportedly stabbed.
In another incident, MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai is accused to have made statements that incite violence at a National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) meeting in Chinhoyi. Tsvangirai is reported to have made reference to violence that erupted at a Highlanders and Dynamos football match and said the same “could visit the country” if Zanu PF won the forth coming elections. The MDC-T spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, insists their leader was quoted out of context. However, ZPP impresses on all political parties to avoid statements that could incite violence. Political leaders influence opinions and actions of many citizens. Reckless utterances and verbal threats may lead to unpredicted actions with dire effects on the populace.
ZPP is worried that unless political parties reign in their supporters and the language they use in such incidents will mar the environment of the 2018 elections
ZPP is a Non Governmental Organization that was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. ZPP has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.
If you are concerned about acts of violence in your community, ZPP encourages you to get in touch with us on Hotline and WhatsApp numbers +263 774 883 406 and +263 774 883 417 Toll Free: 080 80199