6:21 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Women spearhead door to door peace and social accountability awareness campaigns in Masvingo

Women from Zaka, Bikita and Gutu embarked on door to door campaigns between 20-23 May 2017 raising awareness on the importance of mainstreaming peace and gender. The women leaders who are part of the Heal Zimbabwe Community Accountability Action Teams (CAATs) targeted fellow women and men in their communities and shared ideas and information on the need to promote peace in their areas and also hold duty bearers to account.