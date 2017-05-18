6:10 by ZPP Have your say: Use of spikes wreaks havoc

It is alleged that a Karoi woman died after she was run over by a pirating taxi that veered off the road when municipal police threw spikes at a moving vehicle. The wanton use of spikes by police officers has resulted in a surge in traffic accidents. On Tuesday 16 May in Karoi council police are alleged to have thrown spikes at pirating taxi operators after which one of the taxis ran over three people who sustained injuries.