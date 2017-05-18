5:54 by Staff Reporter Have your say: UN’s US$1.6m boost to flood disaster response

Harare – The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has today committed USD 1.6 million to assist over 32,600 flood-affected people with life-saving shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and protection in 20 districts in Zimbabwe. This UN fund is in addition to USD 8.2 million allocated last year in response to the severe drought that affected over 4million rural Zimbabweans.