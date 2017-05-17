6:16 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Traditional leaders call for peace and tolerance ahead of 2018 elections

Traditional leaders who attended collaborative neutral platforms (nhimbes) organised by communities that work with Heal Zimbabwe pledged to uphold peace and called for political tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections. This came out during nhimbes organised by peace clubs in Mutasa South, Gokwe North, Mazowe and Muzarabani North.