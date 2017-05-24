Time to act decisively on corruption at Harare City Council

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017 former City of Harare Treasurer, Misheck Mubvumbi and four councilors were arraigned before the courts facing fraud allegations involving $32 million.
On May 18, 2017, former Harare Town Clerk, Tendai Mahachi, Director for Water, Christopher Zvobgo and Waste Water Manager, Simon Muserere appeared in court facing fraud charges involving $35 Million.
In February 2017, a report from the office of the Auditor General revealed gross abuse of funds by top officials at the Harare City Council. The report revealed that the Harare City Council lost millions of dollars as a result of corrupt activities by top city officials.
In as much as we subscribe to the notion that a person is innocent until proven guilty, CHRA would like to reiterate that corruption is a cancer that undoubtedly comes with negative implications on effective service delivery.
We demand transparency and accountability hence our call for responsible authorities to ensure that the law takes its course and culprits of corruption and abuse of public funds are brought to book.
CHRA calls upon the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and other responsible authorities to institute thorough investigations into the handling of public funds at Harare City Council.
As representatives of residents, we expect a transparent and accountable leadership hence proper investigations should culminate in undeserving individuals being removed from office.
We are very much concerned that the Harare City Council has been turned into a looting platform by corrupt bigwigs with little being done to bring the culprits to book.
It is shocking that the Harare City Council would contract debt collectors to recover money owed by residents yet top officials are busy looting millions of dollars for personal benefit.
CHRA further reiterates that corruption and mismanagement at Harare City Council is largely responsible for poor service delivery unlike the mantra from council that non-payment by residents was negatively affecting effective service delivery.