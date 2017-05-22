Residents to petition parly over Zinara

The resolution by the residents came out during a workshop on tax justice held in Mabvuku on May 19, 2017.
The residents raised concern that the poor state of roads in their area was a pointer that money being collected for vehicle licence fees was being misappropriated.
According to the residents, the petition to Parliament would seek to compel ZINARA to release figures of money being collected and how the money is being distributed.
Of late, ZINARA has come under fire from local authorities for releasing meager amounts of money for road maintenance and concern has been raised over the lack of transparency and accountability in the handling of vehicle licence fees which are collected by ZINARA.
During the workshop, the residents also raised concern that they are being fleeced of their hard earned cash by the Harare City Council which is charging them $7.00 monthly for refuse collection yet the local authority is failing to execute its mandate.
The residents complained that as a result of the non-collection of refuse, disease outbreaks were looming.
In light of the challenge, the residents resolved to engage the Harare City Council to seek compensation adding they could not continue paying for services which are not being rendered.
The residents also resolved to make use of citizen reports cards to monitor refuse collection in their area.
Another issue of concern among the residents in Mabvuku is the continued electricity crisis which has been as a result of the failure by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company to respond timeously to electrical faults in the area.
The residents resolved to engage with officials from ZETDC to ensure that faults are attended to on time.Featured