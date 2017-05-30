30.5.2017 8:13
by CHRA

Residents to engage Parly over ZINARA

Mufakose residents have resolved to engage Parliament as well as their local councilors in light of the challenge being posed by Wellcash Debt ollectors who were engaed by the Harare City Council to collect money owed by residents.

Harare mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni

Corrupt City Officials must be brought to book
The resurgence of the democratic movement in Zimbabwe

