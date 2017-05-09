6:52 by ZLHR Have your say: Reprieve for Masarira as court stops her from performing community service

MBARE Magistrate Stanford Mambanje on Friday 05 May 2017 granted an application filed by pro-democracy activist Linda Masarira for the stay of community service pending the hearing of an appeal in the High Court against her conviction and sentence for participating in an anti-government protest against President Robert Mugabe’s administration last year.