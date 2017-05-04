Public Hearings on Youth Funds

The Portfolio Committee on Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment will conduct public hearings across the country on Youth Funds. The hearings will begin on Monday 8th May and run until Sunday 14th May. The meeting schedule is as shown in the table set out below.
Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report to be tabled in Parliament.
The hearings provide an opportunity for members of the public – whether youths or not – to ensure that MPs know all points of view about how the various public and private sector schemes to fund youth empowerment have operated in practice and the reasons for their failures and/or successes.
[Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings – and this includes all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora – are encouraged to send in their written submissions, as explained below.]
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or bills@parlzim.co.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298, Causeway, Harare.
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.
Queries
If you require more information, please contact Precious Zenda (Committee Clerk), and Maguire Godzongore (Public Relations Officers). Telephone: (04) 700181-8,252936-50 ext. 2280/2176/2316
Programme
|DAY
|TIME
|VENUE
|TOWN
|Monday 8 May
|9.00 am
|Chinotimba Hall
|Victoria Falls
|Wednesday 10 May
|2.00 am
|Mbizo Youth Centre
|Kwekwe
|Thursday 11 May
|12.00 pm
|Gokwe Council Centre
|Gokwe- Nembudziya
|Friday 12 May
|2.00 pm
|Tendai Hall
|Bindura
|Sunday 14 May
|2.00 pm
|Mucheke Hall
|Masvingo
Correction of Error: Numbering of Last Bulletin
The last bulletin this series was sent out yesterday, 3rd May, as No. 18/2017.
It should have been No. 19/2017. The website version has been corrected.
That is why this bulletin is No. 20/2017.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedNews