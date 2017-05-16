16.5.2017 12:48
by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Organised Violence & Torture Report April 2017

Introduction

The political environment continued to be defined by lack of political tolerance among political parties. Political intolerance manifested in the form of assaults, harassment and intimidation, violation of freedom of association and withdrawal of food aid and agricultural inputs to perceived and real opposition members by ZANU-PF supporters. Cases of interparty political violence involving ZANU-PF and MDC-T supporters topped the list of violations during the month.

