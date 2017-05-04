Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 3rd & 4th May

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Wednesday 3rd May at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development
Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on laws pertaining to the living conditions of female prison inmates
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Nyamupinga
Clerk: Mr Kunzwa
Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructure Development
Oral evidence from Mining Companies on the rehabilitation of roads in areas where there are mining activities
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Nduna
Clerk: Ms Macheza
Thursday 4th May at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
Oral Evidence from the Minister of Sports and Recreation on the National Sports Policy
Venue: National Assembly chamber
Chairperson: Hon Khanye
Committee Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Portfolio Committee: SMEs and Cooperative Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the functional inclusion of the SMEs Sector
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Mangami
Clerk: Ms Masara
