4.5.2017 6:24
by Veritas

Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 3rd & 4th May

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Wednesday 3rd May at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development

Oral Evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on laws pertaining to the living conditions of female prison inmates
Venue:  Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson: Hon Nyamupinga

Clerk: Mr Kunzwa

Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructure Development

Oral evidence from  Mining Companies on the rehabilitation of roads in areas where there are mining activities

Venue: Committee Room No. 1

Chairperson: Hon Nduna

Clerk: Ms Macheza

Thursday 4th May at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture

Oral Evidence from the Minister of Sports and Recreation on the National Sports Policy

Venue:  National Assembly chamber

Chairperson: Hon Khanye

Committee Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Portfolio Committee: SMEs and Cooperative Development

Oral evidence from  the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the functional inclusion of the SMEs Sector

Venue: Committee Room No. 1

Chairperson: Hon Mangami

Clerk: Ms Masara

