“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many places to stay.” These words have been set to music in a well-known Zimbabwe song. They console us. There is room for everyone. I was thinking of them this week when I attended a workshop in Zambia on prison ministry. There is “no room” for people in our prisons, not just in Zambia. We learnt of the “over-crowding and under-funding” of prisons all over Africa and elsewhere.