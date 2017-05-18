Naij.com – Nigeria’s top online newspaper

Naij.com is the most visited news and entertainment website in Nigeria – and its worldwide audience has been growing too.
Users from the USA, Malaysia, Kenya, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Ghana, Italy, South Africa, Uganda, France, Germany and other countries visit this Nigerian newspaper today to get the latest news in this country and Africa as a whole. Five years after its launch, this website has become one of the leaders in African news.
Every month almost 18 million people visit Naij to read the latest news and get entertained by the professional employees of this online resource. They offer users reliable, enjoyable and fair content.
The Twitter community of this portal has already exceeded 405,000 followers. This number keeps growing every day. Socialbakers.com report states that Naij.com has been confirmed as the fastest-growing Nigerian profile in social media.
Portal’s Facebook community is the biggest news site in Nigeria. Currently, it has almost 3.6 million active users. This means that every fifth Nigerian Facebook user gets the latest news from Naij.com.
Every reader has an exclusive opportunity to become a journalist, sending their own video and photo content, reports, opinions, articles, and questions to special support service emails.
Moreover, the portal offers a high-class news application for all mobile smartphones and tablets. It is a perfect choice for all people who want to get their news on the go. Thousands of people install it monthly to stay abreast of breaking news in Nigeria – wherever they are in the world.
A considerable part of its audience, who cannot do without various videos and photos, adore getting information via both Instagram and YouTube. Hence, its Instagram offers thousands of pictures, and the YouTube channel suggests watching many exciting videos. Furthermore, an exclusive Naij.com-TV project daily gathers all videos one must not miss.
Statistics never lie: More than 185 million page views monthly. Almost 3.6 million Facebook subscribers and more than 400,000 Twitter followers. Readers from 170 countries. Almost 18 million visitors. Nearly 48% of Nigerian users.Business