Mufakose 2 wins 2017 Mazowe Maflicg chess festival

Mufakose 2 overcame their bitter rivals and defending champions Mabvuku High school who had won the tourney for the past 3 years.Mufakose 2 were led by Farai Hamandishe on board one who walloped all his opponents on this board claiming the tourney’s best player on the board.
Harare High school were tied on the first position with Mufakose 2 but lost it on board points.On third position was Harare High B team and St. Ignatius who were also tied.Harare High came third position after amassing more board points. The best player on board three was Brighton Chitambo of Mabvuku High school. The winners walked away with some chess sets as well as chess clocks courtesy of the sponsor. The tourney this year was not not well attended as other years this could have been due to the cash crisis. In the girls division only 5 teams took. St. Alberts won this section followed by Chipindura and another St. Alberts team.Oriel Girls and Mabvuku High school were fourth and fifth respectively in this category.The tourney was run by FA Chimbamu and assisted by Midzi of Chipindura High school.
Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Chess federation in collaboration with Harare Chess Association will host a chess festival starting on the 25th of May, 27 and 28 May at the Ambassador hotel. Crystal candy will sponsor the event.This will be a rated tourney with three sections, ladies, under 16 and the adults. players are expected to come from all the directions converging at this venue. This will also be used as a preparatory tourney for the African Individuals schools chess tourney which Zimbabwe was offered and if all goes well according to plan and requirements Zimbabwe will host. We will just keep our fingers c
crossed so that Zimbabwe who are the continent’s biggest provider of players at these tournies will host.