9:37 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Mufakose 2 wins 2017 Mazowe Maflicg chess festival

Mufakose 2 high school are the winners of the Mazowe Maflicg chess festival which was hosted by Mazowe on the 20th of May. The team won four games and drew one game in the final round against Harare High school who are becoming stronger and stronger.