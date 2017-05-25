Miss World Zimbabwe UK wraps up Casting Roadshows

The grand finale is set for the 1st of July in London, and the organisers have promised a world-class event.
Pageant Director Chiedza Ziyambe said that the casting roadshows have been successful and a host of young, talented girls have turned out in their numbers to be in with a chance to be part of the pageant this year.
“Having conversations with these young women, who have such high aspirations for their lives has kept us in sync with what kind of woman we are looking for to represent us, not only in the UK but on an international platform.
We are in the process of finalising the shortlist of contestants and we will be revealing them shortly,” she added.
The Miss Zimbabwe UK winner and her two princesses will be flown to Zimbabwe to compete for the Miss Zimbabwe 2017 title, with the overall winner being entered into the Miss World competition later in the year.
Casting roadshows began in April and covered a number of cities including London, Nottingham and Manchester.
The Miss World Zimbabwe UK campaign is a celebration of Zimbabwe, its culture and of women.