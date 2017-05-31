6:16 by ZLHR Have your say: Justice beckons for Gogo Chinyerere-a victim of police brutality

HIGH Court Judge Justice David Mangota will on Wednesday 31 May 2017 preside over a pre-trial conference meant to determine the issues for trial in a lawsuit in which 63 year-old Gogo Lillian Chinyerere is demanding $13 500 in compensation from Home Affairs Minister Hon. Ignatius Chombo and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri for damages arising from the brutal assault she suffered at the hands of ZRP officers last year.