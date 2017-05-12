10:15 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe commends ZHRC for launching investigations

Heal Zimbabwe commends the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) for launching investigations into cases of human rights abuses that were reported by Heal Zimbabwe. In January 2017, Heal Zimbabwe facilitated for its community peace structures in Gutu, Zaka, Bikita West and Muzarabani to report cases of human rights violations to the ZHRC.