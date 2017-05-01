13:47 by VOA Have your say: Grave Social, Economic Problems Dim Zimbabwe’s Future

WASHINGTON — Zimbabwe is preparing for crucial elections next year amid serious economic problems and succession battles in the ruling Zanu-PF party over who will succeed 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe. The elections are set to test the country’s democracy, and the big question for many is: What does the future hold for Zimbabwe against the current economic meltdown and other challenges? VOA's Gibbs Dube reports.