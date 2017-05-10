5:46 by Martin Have your say: Escalating violence in gold panning communities

The Zimbabwe Peace Project is alarmed at the escalating war for gold at Sabi Mine, which has resulted in the death of 15 people. Homemade explosives are used in the fight to ward off security guards at the mine by gold panners. Worsening economic conditions have resulted in the escalation of informal mining thereby increasing conflict in the competition for resources. This has seen some miners resorting to extreme violence. Such violence threatens the peace of the community.