6:09 by MISA Have your say: Digital rights remain on the agenda

MISA Zimbabwe commemorated the 2017 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on 2 May 2017 at the Holiday Inn, in Harare. The breakfast meeting, which was attended by 80 stakeholders, reinforced the need to ensure that digital rights are promoted and sufficiently protected in line with the constitution. This follows government's plans to enact cyber laws supposedly to curb cyber crimes.