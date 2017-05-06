Concern over electoral reforms

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with deep concern the snail pace at which key institutional, constitutional and electoral reforms have been carried out barely a year away from the next. Our fear as a Coalition which represents over 150 organizations is that unless key reforms are delivered, the 2018 elections will become a mere farce with the script being the same as that of the 2013 elections, with the apparent possibility of the actor being the same, the plot being distinctly familiar and the outcomes being a dejavous moment.