Chiwenga must respect democracy and stop playing politics

Chiwenga recently took a dig at the war veterans for criticizing President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.
As Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe, we would like to categorically state that Mugabe and his wife, Grace are largely responsible for the economic decay in Zimbabwe today and thus we share the same sentiments with concerned war veterans that indeed IT IS TIME FOR MUGABE TO GO.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe implores Chiwenga to respect citizens’ constitutional right to choose able leadership.
Recently, Chiwenga springed to President Mugabe’s defence and reprimanded war veterans for pointing out Mugabe’s failures yet the constitution is quite clear that Chiwenga as a member of the security services must not meddle in partisan politics.
Chiwenga spoke like a Zanu (PF) political Commissar against the dictates of our constitution.
The fight between Mugabe and disgruntled war veterans is a realization by the former that they erred all the years by fighting for Zanu (PF) interests rather than national interests.
As outlined in Zimbabwe’s supreme law, members of the security services must not meddle in political affairs.
We would like to remind Chiwenga that there were many people who sacrificed their lives (even those outside Zanu PF) for the liberation of Zimbabwe and it remains their right to criticize when things are not going in the right direction.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe is further concerned that Chiwenga’s recent sentiments showed that he is indeed out of touch with reality when he painted a positive picture of Zimbabwe yet events on the ground show otherwise.
He remains among the bigwigs responsible for the economic decline in the country and we believe he was merely singing for his supper by springing to President Mugabe’s defence.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe will continue to fight for a democratic and developed Zimbabwe and we further urge Zimbabweans to unite against Zanu (PF) in the 2018 elections.