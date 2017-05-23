6:38 by ZLHR Have your say: Chingwizi villagers in fresh freedom bid

HIGH Court Judges Justice Charles Hungwe and Justice Edith Mushore will on Tuesday 23 May 2017 preside over an appeal against the conviction and sentence of four internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Chingwizi Transit Camp in Mwenezi, in Masvingo province, who were convicted and sentenced to serve jail time, two years ago on public violence charges.