6:32 by Martin Have your say: Bullets and Ballots and Big Power

When you look at situations like that which prevails in Zimbabwe today, you can see that without change, the country is not going to be able to get out of the mess it is in. To add to the many indicators that confirm our status as a country that has totally screwed up its future, last week a continental study said that we are now the country with the lowest average wealth on the continent.