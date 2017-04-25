6:12 by Martin Have your say: > > Zimbabwean artists partner Rotarians to raise $60 000 in an Art for Charity project

The Rotary Club of Harare Central, Zimbabwe and the Rotary Club of Luzern-Seetal, Switzerland have co-hosted the handover of bonuses to at least 20 Zimbabwean Artists whose sculptors were sold under the theme “Art for Charity” in Europe, according to Beloved Makina, Coordinator of the project.