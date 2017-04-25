Zimbabwean artists partner Rotarians to raise $60 000 in an Art for Charity project

Rotarian Michael Willi from Switzerland and the current President of the Rotary Club of Harare Central Edith Chari and her club members graced the occasion at the Rotary Centre in Harare.
Dr Willi presented cash bonuses to the artists amongst them Beloved Makina who was instrumental in identifying participants. According to Makina, a total of $60000 was raised in Europe. President Edith Chari`s presentation was on the journey of building the ablution block at the maternity wing of Triashill Mission Hospital in Rusape.
She showed the artists what $40000 of the money they had raised had achieved in changing the lives of expectant mothers who had no blair toilets, no running water, no lights and who had to walk at least 600 metres sometimes in the dark and in the rain.
Chari also showed guests’ pictures from the foundation of the project to the finished prestine block which houses at least four toilets, a bath tub, three showers with running water that were facilitated from the savings of the original budget. A borehole that was flushed, re-cased with a 5000 litre tank and all connections were made possible by the hard work of the committed Rotarians at least 247km away from the beneficiaries.
This project is one of many that Harare Central is under-taking in its effort to assist those that are less fortunate in the country. Another of the projects which closes this year will be the handover of canteen equipment next month at Matau Primary School in Hurungwe.
The sponsoring Rotary Club of Salinas in the United States of America partnered with Harare Central and a global grant amounting to $90000 was used to buy the equipment. Hundreds of children in Matau will benefit from the use of a well-structured canteen that was set up with a borehole also that was sunk to ensure that the school children will have their food prepared in hygienic environment using running water.
According to Makina, these initiatives are ongoing and the Rotary Club continues to seek funding to assist the dire needs of the communities in the country. Against so many hardships which the country is experiencing, Rotarians continue to seek assistance from their fellow Rotarians the world over and they partner to serve humanity.
