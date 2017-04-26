9:43 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zanu PF seeks to steal 2018 polls by misinforming rural voters on BVR

Pressure group, Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe has raised the red flag over Zanu (PF’s) attempt to steal the 2018 polls by misinforming the rural populace on the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system.