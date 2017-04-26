Zanu PF seeks to steal 2018 polls by misinforming rural voters on BVR

“Zimbabwe Yadzoka has noted with grave concern in our meetings around Zimbabwe that Zanu (PF) is deliberately misinforming the rural populace on BVR. In many interviews we have held around the country, it appears BVR is being presented to the rural populace as a new systematic way of tracing who people would have voted for,” said the pressure group’s leader, Dr. Victor Chimhutu.
He said the Zanu (PF) shenanigans were a threat to free and fair elections.
Chimhutu called upon opposition parties and democratic forces to unite and ensure the rural voters are educated on their democratic rights.
“While Zimbabwe Yadzoka is doing its part in educating people on BVR, our efforts alone are not enough and need to be complemented. We call upon all civic movements as well as opposition parties under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) to quickly work on this situation. Failure to do so, Zanu (PF) will steal the 2018 elections through misinforming people,” said Chimhutu.
Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe was launched in August 2016 with the objective of mobilizing rural voters to vote for democratic change and depose Zanu (PF) from power.
The pressure group has also been advocating for a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls.
Chimhutu said the nation must not allow Zanu (PF) to steal the next elections.
“Events on the ground show that Zanu (PF) wants to steal the next elections and the result will be a legitimacy crisis which will see the country descend into chaos. The people of Zimbabwe are anticipating a new political dispensation anchored on a bottom-up approach and it is this political culture that Zimbabwe Yadzoka is awakening in the people,” said Chimhutu.
He said it was necessary for opposition political parties to be on the ground and pay attention to the needs of the people.
He added that Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe will also work with disgruntled war veterans to mobilize people to resist the dictatorship of President Robert Mugabe and Zanu (PF).