14:23 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Workers getting raw deal from justice system and unions

The Zimbabwean worker, who has been the backbone of this country - constructing our cities, driving industry and commerce, teaching our children, and ensuring that we regain and maintain our health - has been reduced to nothing better than a slave, whose basic rights, such as access to justice, have all but been deprived due to poverty.