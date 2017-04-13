6:08 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: “We will mobilize women to Register and Vote”

Women who are part of Heal Zimbabwe’s Community Action Accountability Teams (CAATs) in Gutu and Bikita have vowed to mobilize women in their communities to register to vote ahead of the 2018 elections. This came out during a Training of trainers workshop for 4 CAATs in Bikita ward 32&12 and Gutu ward 5&6 on 10 and 11 April 2017.