U.S Ambassador: Targeted Sanctions Not Hurting Zimbabwe

“The other thing is that Zimbabwe was in arrears to IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank for years … Those things started before sanctions were imposed because Zimbabwe stopped paying its loans when it was in the Congo … It stopped paying its loans. Those are facts. I am very happy to deal with challenges and mistakes, anything in terms of facts. We don’t get facts, we emotion, name-calling, refusal to accept what you have done.”
Ambassador Thomas Jnr. said the sanctions have to be removed by Congress, which imposed them on Mr. Mugabe and his inner circle following allegations of election rigging and human rights abuses.
He said the United States president is also in a position to waive the sanctions.
Ambassador Thomas Jnr. noted that there were discussions in 2013 between the United States, European Union and other stakeholders to remove the sanctions in exchange of election observers.
“They were told no. So that is what happened but the place to lobby for the removal of the sanctions is the Hill. That’s the way it will have to be done and that will be in response to not only improved economy but democracy and governance.
“The United States supported Zimbabwe’s economic reform, the Lima process … We are open to that … My point is there is a lot of things that need to be done internally but if you are interested in removing sanctions you are going to have to demonstrate different performances to Senate and Congress.”
Responding to these remarks, Chihombori Quao and a co-panelist, Dr. Chipo Dendere of Gettysburg College in USA, said the sanctions are hurting Zimbabweans.
“There is data I will share with you indicating that there is evidence that sanctions have affected the everyday person in a very negative way.”
Her views were echoed by Chihombori Quao, who said African governments are generally regard the targeted sanctions in a negative way.
President Mugabe has over the years said the sanctions are hurting Zimbabwe’s economy.