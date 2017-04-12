15:16 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Tokenism Increased Voter registration in Mwenezi..?

Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) Expressed grave concern over the lack of voter education and use of government food aid in mobilizing villagers to register to voter ahead of the April 8 by –election. Mwenezi East Villagers expresses that villagers were registering after being promised government food aid and or other material things by political parties. The villagers reported that, Zanu PF donations were given to the party faithful members who have registered to vote.